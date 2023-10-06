Guinness Nigeria Set to End Distribution Of Johnnie Walker, Baileys

Guinness Nigeria on Thursday announced that with effect from April 2024, it would no longer import or distribute certain Diageo international premium spirits products, including Johnnie Walker, Singleton, and Baileys and others imported under its 2016 Sale & Distribution Agreement with Diageo plc.

In a letter signed by Rotimi Odusola, Company Secretary/Corporate Relations Director, and sent to the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the Market in pursuant to Rule 17.6 of the Issuers’ Rules (Rulebook of the Nigerian Exchange Limited, 2015), it said the move was in line with Guinness Nigeria’s long-term growth strategy.

It also said it was in alignment with Diageo plc’s decision to establish a new, wholly owned spirits-focussed business to manage the importation and distribution of its international premium spirits portfolio in West and Central Africa, with Nigeria as one of the hubs.

In the financial year ended June 30, 2023, the revenue related to Guinness Nigeria’s portfolio of imported Diageo international premium spirit products was N14 billion, constituting approximately six percent of Guinness Nigeria’s total revenues.

The document said Guinness Nigeria would continue to manufacture and distribute its full portfolio of non-alcoholic drinks, beer, ready-to-drink (RTDs) and locally produced spirits, including inter-alia Ori- jin, Captain Morgan Gold, Gordon’s Moringa, and Smirnoff X1 Choco, fully utilising its asset base fol- lowing the expansion of its production capacity in recent years as a foremost to- tal beverage alcohol player.