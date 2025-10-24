Guinness Nigeria Returns To Profitability With N26.3bn

Guinness Nigeria Plc has reported a strong turnaround in its financial performance for the 15-month period ended September 30, 2025, posting a profit after tax (PAT) of N26.3 billion, marking a significant rebound from the N54.8 billion loss recorded in the previous 12-month period ended June 30, 2024.

The unaudited financial statements released by the brewer showed that improved revenue, tighter cost control, and a reduction in finance costs were key drivers of the company’s return to profitability after a challenging prior year marred by macroeconomic headwinds and high financing expenses.

For the extended 15-month period, revenue grew to N594.7 billion, compared to N299.5 billion recorded in the 12 months ended June 2024, representing a substantial improvement driven by increased consumer demand and strategic price adjustments across product categories.

Cost of sales rose to N409.9 billion from N208.0 billion, reflecting inflationary pressures, higher energy costs, and foreign exchange impacts on imported raw materials.

However, gross profit surged to N184.7 billion, more than doubling from N91.5 billion in the prior year. After accounting for administrative expenses of N36.5 billion and marketing and distribution expenses of N84.8 billion, operating profit stood at N63.9 billion, up from N25.4 billion in the prior 12-month period an impressive 151 per cent increase.

Finance expenses dropped significantly to N109.7 billion, from N120.9 billion in 2024, reflecting the company’s ongoing debt restructuring and better management of foreign exchange exposure. Finance income also improved sharply to N89.6 billion, up from N21.8 billion, buoyed by gains from financial instruments and foreign exchange adjustments.

Consequently, Guinness Nigeria reported a profit before tax (PBT) of N43.9 billion, compared to a loss before tax of N73.7 billion in the prior year.

After accounting for income tax of N17.5 billion, the company achieved a net profit of N26.3 billion. Earnings per share stood at N1.20 per share (1,200 kobo), a marked turnaround from a loss per share of N2.50 recorded in the 2024 fiscal year.