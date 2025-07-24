Guinness Nigeria Returns To Profit, Posts N16.2b Net Income

Guinness Nigeria Plc has reported a dramatic turnaround, posting a net profit of ₦16.2 billion for the twelve-month period ended 30 June 2025, marking a return to profitability after a ₦54.7 billion loss in 2024.

The result, contained in the company’s unaudited full-year financials, reflects a reinvigorated business navigating macroeconomic headwinds and market competition with strategic discipline and commercial resilience. The performance is particularly significant as it coincides with Guinness Nigeria’s 75th anniversary, highlighting the legacy and endurance of one of Nigeria’s most iconic consumer brands.

Revenue for the period surged by 65.8% year-on-year to ₦496.6 billion, up from ₦299.5 billion in the 2024 financial year. The growth was driven by strong volume gains, improved pricing, and an enhanced route-to-market strategy.

Gross profit rose to ₦148.3 billion, representing a 62.2% increase, while operating profit climbed by 86.6% to ₦47.4 billion, reflecting tighter cost controls and expanding margins.

“This strong turnaround speaks to the quality of leadership, clarity of vision, and strength of governance at Guinness Nigeria,” said Prof. Fabian Ajogwu, SAN, Chairman of the Board. “As we mark 75 years of doing business in Nigeria, this performance underscores our long-standing resilience and commitment to value creation. The Board remains confident in the company’s long-term strategy and is committed to sustaining this momentum for our shareholders and stakeholders.”

Managing Director and CEO, Girish Sharma, attributed the performance to focused execution and deeper consumer engagement.

“These results reflect our team’s focus, agility, and deep connection with our consumers. We have set a clear ambition, to be one of the best-performing, most trusted, and most respected consumer products companies in Nigeria,” Sharma said. “While the external environment remains dynamic, we are building on this momentum with confidence and purpose.”

The company’s financial revival comes amid ongoing volatility in Nigeria’s consumer goods sector, where inflation, currency depreciation, and shifting consumer preferences have tested growth and margins. Despite these challenges, Guinness Nigeria has advanced its sustainability, innovation, and community development goals, earning stakeholder praise.

Founded in 1950, Guinness Nigeria is a subsidiary of Diageo Plc and the country’s leading Total Beverage Alcohol company. Its portfolio includes iconic brands such as Guinness Foreign Extra Stout, Malta Guinness, Orijin, Smirnoff Ice, and Gordon’s.

Reaffirming its commitment to long-term sustainable growth, the company said it would continue championing responsible drinking, environmental stewardship, and positive community impact.

As it celebrates 75 years in Nigeria, Guinness Nigeria’s return to profitability signals a new chapter, one rooted in legacy and focused on future-forward growth.