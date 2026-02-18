Guinness Nigeria Returns To Profit As Revenue Jumps To N730.8bn

Guinness Nigeria Plc has returned to profitability, posting a profit after tax of N41.16 billion for the 18-month period ended December 31, 2025, compared with a loss of N54.77 billion recorded in the 12 months ended June 30, 2024.

The company’s audited financial statements released on the Nigerian Exchange showed that revenue more than doubled to N730.81 billion from N299.49 billion in the prior 12-month period, reflecting strong growth in both domestic and export sales.

Cost of sales rose to N500.33 billion from N208.03 billion, in line with increased production and sales volumes. However, gross profit climbed significantly to N230.48 billion, up from N91.46 billion in the previous period.

Operating performance also improved markedly. Profit from operating activities stood at N89.27 billion, compared with N25.41 billion previously, driven by revenue growth despite higher administrative expenses of N43.19 billion and marketing and distribution costs of N98.31 billion.

Finance expenses declined sharply to N26.26 billion from N101.56 billion, while finance income rose to N5.38 billion from N2.47 billion. Consequently, the company posted a profit before tax of N68.39 billion against a pre-tax loss of N73.68 billion recorded in the preceding year.

Earnings per share improved to 1,879 kobo from a loss per share of 2,500 kobo in the prior period.

A breakdown of revenue showed that domestic sales accounted for N717.76 billion, while export sales contributed N13.04 billion, underscoring the company’s strong local market presence.

On the balance sheet, total assets increased to N245.18 billion as of December 31, 2025, from N226.13 billion as of June 30, 2024. Total equity rose significantly to N43.32 billion from N2.16 billion, reflecting the return to profitability and improved retained earnings position.

Total liabilities declined to N201.85 billion from N223.97 billion, supported by a reduction in current liabilities, including loans and borrowings.

In the period under review, cash generated from operating activities surged to N33.62 billion, compared with N8.88 billion in the prior year. However, net cash used in investing activities stood at N47.05 billion, largely due to capital expenditure on property, plant and equipment.

Net cash used in financing activities amounted to N23.04 billion, mainly reflecting loan repayments and interest payments. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period stood at N6.45 billion, down from N43.98 billion at the beginning of the period.