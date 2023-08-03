Guinness Nigeria Releases Full Year Results For Its 2023 Fiscal Year

Guinness Nigeria Plc has continued its path to sustained growth with an impressive 11 percent increase in its topline revenue in the audited results for the full year period ended June 30, 2023 despite facing severe macro-economic challenges. The results, which were released to the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), revealed that the company reported a gross profit surge by eight percent compared to the corresponding period in the previous financial year.

According to a statement from the firm, the Managing Director/CEO, John Musun- ga, affirmed that the earnings and revenue growth resulted from strategic pricing and successfully deploying product mix across categories to counter cost inflation, and an optimised route-to-consumer approach that improved out- let coverage and the use of its B2B platform to improve distribution efficiency.

The statement also noted that revenue growth was particularly strong for the strategic focus categories, Stout, Ready-to-Serve, and Main- stream Spirits. The statement said: “Although gross profit increased by eight percent compared to the previous year, the cost of sales increase outpaced revenue growth primarily due to the prevailing macro- economic headwinds, specifically inflation, currency depreciation and the illiquidity of the forex market.”

The foremost brewer also reported that the company’s financial performance during the period was engendered by a number of macro-economic headwinds. “The intense volatility in the value of the Naira and the unavailability of forex in the official foreign exchange window adversely impacted the company’s financial performance.

Specifically, the Central Bank of Nigeria floated all the exchange rate windows towards the end of Q4, causing a huge devaluation of naira from N419 to N760 to $1, and this resulted in a massive N49.1 billion unrealised forex loss in the income statement,”. Musunga said.