Guinness Nigeria Marks IWD With Empowerment, Value Creation

Guinness Nigeria Plc has marked this year’s International Women’s Day with a panel session at its headquarters in Ogba, Lagos, bringing together corporate leaders, development experts, and employees to discuss mentorship, inclusion, and collective empowerment as drivers of sustainable value creation.

The event, themed: “Give to Gain: How We Create Value by Lifting Women,” celebrated women within the organisation while reinforcing a broader call for institutions to intentionally create inclusive systems where opportunities are shared and leadership pathways expanded.

In his opening remarks, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Girish Sharma, emphasised that empowering women remains both a social responsibility and a business imperative. “Empowering women is not only the right thing to do, but it is also essential for building stronger organisations and communities.

At Guinness Nigeria, we believe that when opportunities are shared and people are supported to grow and lead, businesses and societies thrive together,” he said.

The session opened with a keynote address by Mrs. Olufunke Amobi, Executive Director, Operations at Stanbic IBTC Bank, and continued with an engaging panel discussion featuring seasoned IT professional Mr. Folorunsho Aliu, UN Women National Consultant Mrs. Hansatu Adegbite, and Guinness Nigeria’s Human Resources Director Mrs. Ayodeji Ajibola.

In her keynote address, Amobi described mentorship as a key driver of leadership development, while noting encouraging progress in women’s representation across Nigeria’s corporate landscape.

“There are rooms for women to thrive everywhere in Nigeria, and we must continue to claim our place with confidence and preparation,” Amobi said. “When women are supported to grow, they do not only lead organisations; they expand possibilities for others and create a cycle of impact that strengthens industries and communities alike.”

Discussions during the session explored the role of empathy in leadership, the importance of institutional gender inclusion, and strategies for overcoming structural barriers that limit women’s advancement.

Panelists encouraged organisations to embed inclusive policies, support mentorship structures, and create workplaces where diverse perspectives are recognised and valued.

The conference concluded with renewed commitments from Guinness Nigeria’s leadership to deepen inclusive workplace practices, strengthen mentorship opportunities, and amplify women’s voices across all organisational levels.