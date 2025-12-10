Guinness Nigeria Marks 75 Years Of Culture, Craftsmanship

Guinness Nigeria Plc has commemorated its landmark 75th anniversary with a classy dinner celebration in Lagos, delivering an unforgettable experience crafted to show deep appreciation to the people and partners who have shaped the brand’s journey.

The grand event, themed “A Bold Past, A Bright Future,” took place at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, and gathered captains of industry, government leaders, trade partners, regulators, staff, royal fathers, diplomats, and the media.

Speaking at the ceremony, Girish Sharma, Managing Director/CEO of Guinness Nigeria, reflected on the brand’s rich history and profound emotional connection with Nigerians.

“We’re glad to be here with our critical stakeholders to celebrate Guinness at 75. We’re not in the business of selling beverages, but in the business of selling happiness. After going through stressful days, we are glad to brew the happiness that Nigerians return to and to have done this for 75 eventful years,” he said.

“We have faced challenges, but we have a much better future where we will be stronger, sharper, and more transformed. This success is powered by the people who stood by us – our employees, past and present, our distributors, and the regulators.”

Professor Fabian Ajogwu (SAN), Chairman of the Board, highlighted the brand’s legacy of care and community.

“Guinness has shown vision, resilience, and purpose. Part of what we also celebrate today are those who have pledged allegiance to the order of the Black Bottle over the years,” he noted.

“Guinness has always been a brand built on care – care for the communities we serve, where we are, and this also finds expression in our deliberate choice of the musical band that has just performed, the Federal Nigerian School of the Blind.

We care for and serve the underserved and underprivileged. From ready-to-drink innovations to heritage breweries, Guinness has earned its place in homes, celebrations, and in culture.”

The Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Barrister Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, representing the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, emphasised the company’s cultural imprint.

“We are glad to celebrate a remarkable 75 years of Guinness Nigeria Plc, a company that has become a part of the rich history, culture, and the enduring soul of Lagos and of Nigeria.

“The story of Guinness Nigeria has never been just about beer – it is, above all, a story about the people, about the thousands of Nigerians employed, the communities supported, and the shared identity built over generations.”

Representing the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator John Owan Enoh, Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, lauded Guinness Nigeria’s sustained commitment to national growth.

“Guinness Nigeria’s 75th anniversary celebration is a major milestone. We recognise and celebrate its unyielding commitment to sharing happiness in Nigeria these past 75 years, and we commit to making the environment more conducive for the business to endure much longer,” he said.

“Guinness means much to Nigerians, as we not only celebrate its corporate existence but also its relationship with the people. Guinness has invested, innovated, and grown in ways worth celebrating.”

The evening was carefully curated by Guinness Nigeria as a heartfelt appreciation to its stakeholders. Guests were serenaded by the Federal Nigerian School of the Blind, while the vibrant Eminent Band energised the atmosphere at various moments, keeping the crowd engaged during interludes.

“The night reached its peak with the spellbinding performance of Afro-Juju legend Sir Shina Peters, sealing the dinner as an unforgettable memory.

As Guinness Nigeria looks to the future, the company reaffirms its commitment to continue brewing boldness, joy, and great possibilities for generations to come.