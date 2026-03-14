Guinness Nigeria Celebrates Women With Empowerment, Value Creation

Guinness Nigeria Plc has marked this year’s International Women’s Day with a panel session at its headquarters in Ogba, Lagos, bringing together corporate leaders, development experts, and employees to discuss mentorship, inclusion, and collective empowerment as drivers of sustainable value creation.

The event, themed; “Give to Gain: How We Create Value by Lifting Women,” celebrated women within the organisation while reinforcing a broader call for institutions to intentionally create inclusive systems where opportunities are shared and leadership pathways expanded.

In his opening remarks, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Girish Sharma, emphasised that empowering women remains both a social responsibility and a business imperative.

“Empowering women is not only the right thing to do, but it is also essential for building stronger organisations and communities. “At Guinness Nigeria, we believe that when opportunities are shared, and people are supported to grow and lead, businesses and societies thrive together,” he said.