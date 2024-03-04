Guinness Nigeria celebrates, rewards distributors

In recognition of their exceptional dedication and vital role in driving success, Guinness Nigeria hosted a grand ceremony to celebrate and reward the distributors of its brands. The event recognised their outstanding efforts in promoting and distributing the company’s Mainstream Spirit Portfolio, which includes renowned brands like Smirnoff, Orijin, Captain Morgan, and Gordon’s.

This prestigious ceremony served a dual purpose: Appreciating the invaluable contribution of distributors: Their dedication has been instrumental in the growth and success of the Mainstream Spirit Portfolio. As well as Strengthening existing partnerships: The event was aimed at fostering a collaborative spirit and pave the way for continued success through mutual support and shared commitment. The ceremony not only celebrated the distributors, but also showcased the exceptional quality and diverse offerings of the Mainstream Spirit Portfolio.