Guinness Nigeria Celebrates 75 Years Of Brewing Greatness

Guinness Nigeria Plc, the country’s foremost total beverage alcohol company, is commemorating 75 bold and impactful years – a celebration of heritage, innovation, and deep-rooted connection to the Nigerian people.

Established in 1950 and opening its first brewery in Lagos in 1962 – the very first Guinness brewery outside Ireland and the UK – Guinness Nigeria has evolved into more than a company.

It has become a national treasure, woven into the fabric of Nigerian culture through the generations. From its iconic brands to its enduring values, the company has become a symbol of resilience, quality, and shared celebration.

With a diverse and vibrant portfolio that includes Guinness Foreign Extra Stout, Guinness Smooth, Malta Guinness, Orijin, Smirnoff, Dubic Malt, Gordon’s and more, Guinness Nigeria has remained a constant presence in everyday moments, family celebrations, and national milestones.

“This milestone is not just a celebration of how far we’ve come – it’s a tribute to the people who have built this legacy with us,” said Girish Sharma, Managing Director, Guinness Nigeria Plc.

“From distributors and farmers to consumers and employees, this company has been shaped by thousands of hands and hearts. As we step into this new chapter, our focus is clear – we are Building for More.

More connection. More purpose. More impact. We remain rooted in our purpose of celebrating life every day, everywhere; and the next 75 years and beyond begin with that same bold spirit,” Sharma added.

