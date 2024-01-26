Guinness Nigeria Achieves 26.6% Revenue Increase

Guinness Nigeria Plc (Guinness) unaudited Q2-24 results showed a stand-alone loss per share of N3.57 (vs EPS of N0.58 in Q2-23) translating to a loss per share of N2.39 in H1-24 (H1-23 EPS: N1.84). The negative outturn in earnings was primarily due to a substantial increase in net finance cost (+385.8% y/y).

In Q2-24, Guinness achieved a 26.6 per cent y/y increase in revenue (H1-24: +20.4% y/y), underpinned by higher prices implemented across the brewer’s strategic focus categories, such as Stout, Ready-to- Serve, and Mainstream Spirits, and an improved product mix on premiumisation. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue grew markedly by 39.5 prr cent, benefiting from festive-induced demand and increased sales from on-trade channels.

Despite the strong topline growth, the gross profit margin contract- ed by 319bps y/y to 33.5 per cent (H1-24: -349bps y/y to 32.2%), undermined by a higher cost of sales (+33.0% y/y) print, stemming from persisting macroeconomic challenges such as inflation,currency depreciation and FX market illiquidity. Accordingly, the EBITDA margin contracted by 44bps y/y to 13.3% amid higher operating expenses (+15.2% y/y).

Further down, net finance cost maintained its uptrend, surging by 385.8 per cent y/y in Q2- 24, mainly driven by a 325.9 per cent y/y surge in finance costs. The increase in finance costs in the period is attributed to a rise in accrued interest expenses (+245.0% y/y) and foreign exchange losses (+247.1% y/y). Despite the increase in finance costs, the brewer managed to reduce its total borrowings, as the total borrowings decreased slightly by 5.3 per cent YTD to N60.35 billion (2023FY: N63.76 billion).

Overall, the brewer reported a pretax loss of N8.25 billion com- pared to a PBT of N3.19 billion in Q2-23. Following a tax credit of N420.23 million in the quarter (vs tax expense of N1.92 billion in Q2-23), the loss after tax settled at N7.83 billion (vs PAT of N1.28 billion in Q2-23).