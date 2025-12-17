New Telegraph

December 17, 2025
Guinness Lights Up Abuja With Premier League Viewing Experience

Guinness, the Official Beer Partner of the Premier League, transformed a third space venue in Abuja into a bastion of football fanaticism and community.

The brand orchestrated an epic live football viewing experience, a strategic move to capture the hearts of Nigeria’s passionate football devotees and solidify its cultural footprint where sport and social life passionately intersect.

The chosen stage for this gathering was Papiee’s Meatro along the Jahi Expressway, which swelled with thousands of loyal supporters.

The air buzzed with anticipation as crowds adorned in the colours of Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea converged. This convergence was no accident but a carefully curated assembly, reflecting the diverse tapestry of Premier League fandom across Nigeria.

All attention was riveted on the North London Derby, a clash between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge. The venue erupted with a symphony of raw emotion, unified cheers for dazzling play, groans at missed chances, and playful banter between factions. This immersive watch party experience.

