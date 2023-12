Guinness Commission Renovated Eye Center In LUTH

Guinness Nigeria Plc has renovated and reequipped the Guinness Eye Centre at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) in Idi Araba, Yaba, Lagos, reaffirming its steadfast support to Nigeria’s healthcare industry.

Since it was first constructed and turned over to LUTH’s management in December 1993, the building has housed the tertiary health institution’s Ophthalmology Department, offering comprehensive ophthalmic care services to a wide range of patients throughout Nigeria and neighbouring countries. It also serves as an essential training ground for incoming undergraduate medical and ophthalmic nursing students.

The recent commissioning ceremony was not just a symbolic gesture; it signifies the company’s dedication towards ensuring that this vital healthcare facility remains a pillar of support for the community it serves as well Guinness Nigeria Plc’s commitment towards positively impacting the communities around her.

Dr. Omobola Johnson, Chairman of the Board at Guinness Nigeria Plc, while speaking during the occasion, expressed profound admiration for the clinic’s transformation, stating, “The Guinness Eye Centre transcends its role in healthcare; it emerges as a beacon of education, enriching the lives of patients and contributing significantly to the academic pursuits of medical professionals in Nigeria and neighboring countries.”

For three decades, the Guinness Eye Clinic has been a bastion of exceptional and affordable eye care for Nigerians. M

Guinness Nigeria’s consistent commitment to donation of medical equipment worth over N5 million naira annually stands as a testament to its enduring promise to uphold top-tier services for all patients and it is impressive that the company has continued to improve the quality of service delivered by the facility to its patients.

The beneficiaries of this remarkable initiative extend beyond the patients. It’s crucial to note that the professionals striving to assist numerous patients in overcoming various eye issues have a conducive environment to work effectively.

Guinness Nigeria acknowledged this need and renovated the offices and workstations of these professionals, providing them a comfortable environment as they positively impact lives.

Mr. Adebayo Alli, Managing Director of Guinness Nigeria Plc, underlined the crucial significance of the day, emphasising, “Today stands as a pivotal milestone signifying our unyielding dedication to Environmental Social and Governance principles and the welfare of our local communities.

“The Guinness Eye Center epitomizes our staunch commitment to addressing needs, fostering the vision of a healthier society.”