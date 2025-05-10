Guinness Brings EPL Trophy To Nigeria

Share

As part of its commitment to provide its consumers and Nigerian football fans with unmatched experiences and memories, Guinness Nigeria, in partnership with the Premier League, has announced that it is bringing the prestigious English Premier League trophy to Nigeria.

This visit will see the trophy visit Enugu on May 16th and Lagos on May 17th & 18th; providing football fans the opportunity to interact up close and personal, with the ultimate prize of the best football league in the world.

The three-day, two-city tour will provide football fans around the world with a chance to be in proximity of the iconic Premier League Trophy and the heroes of the game.

Both iconic cities- will also host Guinness MatchDay events; an elevated football viewing experience featuring multiple viewing screens to ensure fans don’t miss a moment, a replay and highlight corners with noise cancellation headsets, an iconic 360-degree Guinness bar serving an array of Guinness inspired cocktails, on-site customization of football jerseys, and other wonderful experiences that puts fans at the center of the football action.

Marketing Director, Guinness Nigeria, Olayinka Bakare, said: “Our association with Football is a key platform to engage and elevate the experiences of our consumers. This is more than a tour. It is an iconic experience. Besides, the unique excitement of seeing the Premier League silverware in Nigeria, it’s about celebrating football’s power to unite us, whilst delivering unmatched football moments that only Guinness can offer.”

