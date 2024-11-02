Guinea’s Junta Leader Promotes Self To Army General

Share

Guinea’s military ruler, Mamady Doumbouya, has promoted himself to the rank of army general as the country marked the establishment of its armed forces on Friday.

The 43-year-old Doumbouya took over Guinea in September 2021 after leading a coup that overthrew then-President Alpha Conde, whom he had previously been tasked with protecting as head of an elite security unit.

Doumbouya, who had already elevated himself to lieutenant general in January, also awarded himself the Grand Cross of the National Order of the Colatier, Guinea’s highest honour.

This award, he stated, was in recognition of his “constant efforts to promote social cohesion and cooperation between peoples.”

Otu Seeks Closer Security, Maritime Ties With Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon The junta, initially pledging a swift transition to civilian rule, has since backtracked on this promise, with no clear timeline for a return to democratic governance. Supporters of Doumbouya have suggested he should run for president once civilian elections are eventually held, despite the junta’s initial commitments to step down. Doumbouya’s administration has faced criticism for its crackdown on political dissent, with opposition leaders either detained, forced into exile, or facing legal action. Guinea’s struggle with poverty continues despite its wealth in natural resources, as it remains under authoritarian rule. Doumbouya is one of several military leaders who have seized power in West Africa since 2020, joining the ranks of coup leaders in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, as the region grapples with political instability and military dominance.

