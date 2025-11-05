New Telegraph

November 5, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 5, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. Guinea’s Coup Leader…

Guinea’s Coup Leader Enters Presidential Race

The military commander who has ruled Guinea since a coup four years ago has entered the presidential race ahead of next month’s election, breaking an earlier promise to hand power to a civilian government.

Gen. Mamadi Doumbouya submitted his candidacy at the Supreme Court on Monday, flanked by soldiers and wear- ing black sunglasses. He did not make any public comment.

Two of Guinea’s biggest opposition parties – RPG Arc en Ciel and UFDG – have been excluded from December’s contest. This has raised concerns about the election’s credibility, reports the BBC.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Light Pollution Damaging Heart Health –Study
Read Next

Trump’s Threat Risk To Nigeria’s Stabilising Economy –Economist