Guinea Insurance, Veritas Kapital Assurance’s Earnings Plunge

Guinea Insurance Plc and Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc suffered significant decline in earnings and profitability as economic headwinds, escalating administrative expenses, and other challenges shuttered growth.

The unaudited financial reports of the underwriters for full year 2024 reveal stark contrasts in revenue growth, profitability, and risk management, highlighting their distinct strategic positions in the industry.

Guinea Insurance recorded a modest increase in gross premium written (GPW), rising from N2.077 billion in 2023 to N2.837 billion in 2024.

While this represents steady growth, it pales in comparison to Veritas Kapital Assurance, which reported a staggering 224.7 per cent surge in GPW.

Veritas Kapital’s aggressive expansion into corporate and retail insurance segments has bolstered its top-line performance, outpacing Guinea Insurance’s more conservative growth trajectory.

Profitability remains a key differentiator between the two firms. Veritas Kapital saw its profit after tax (PAT) plummet to N73 million in 2024, a dramatic drop from N2.75 billion in 2023, primarily due to foreign exchange losses and rising insurance service expenses.

Guinea Insurance posted a 67.5 per cent decline in profit before tax (PBT), dropping to N162.26 million from N499.63 million.

Despite Veritas Kapital’s revenue surge, higher claims payouts and operational costs eroded profitability, whereas Guinea Insurance struggled with escalating administrative and reinsurance expenses.

Veritas Kapital’s claim expenses soared to N13 billion in 2024, contributing to an overall rise in insurance service expenses from N5.48 billion in 2023 to N15.98 billion.

This highlights the burden of high claims payouts and operational costs. Guinea Insurance faced similar challenges, with gross claims paid rising to N751.225 million from N388.464 million, while reinsurance premium expenses nearly tripled to N1.392 billion.

Both firms are grappling with cost pressures, but Veritas Kapital’s foreign exchange exposure exacerbated its financial strain.

Veritas Kapital reported foreign exchange gains of N5 billion and net investment income of N87 billion, but these earnings were insufficient to offset mounting operational costs.

Guinea Insurance, on the other hand, saw its cash flow deteriorate, with net cash flows from investing activities dropping from N1.146 billion in 2023 to N265.45 million in 2024.

Additionally, cash and cash equivalents at year-end fell to N793.49 million from N1.025 billion, reflecting weaker liquidity.

Veritas Kapital’s more diversified investment approach provides some cushion against operational losses, whereas Guinea Insurance faces heightened liquidity pressures.

Both insurers operate in a regulatory environment where capitalization and risk management are key to sustainability.

Veritas Kapital, despite its earnings decline, maintains a stronger asset base and appears well-positioned to meet regulatory requirements. Guinea Insurance, however, saw shareholders’ funds shrink to N743.347 million from N1.025 billion, signaling the need for capital reinforcement to remain compliant with NAICOM’s solvency guidelines.

Veritas Kapital’s strategic priorities include improving cost efficiency, leveraging digital transformation, and mitigating foreign exchange risks to restore profitability.

Guinea Insurance, meanwhile, must address operational inefficiencies, particularly in cost management and capital optimization. To remain competitive, both firms must refine their underwriting strategies and explore new revenue streams amid Nigeria’s challenging economic landscape.

