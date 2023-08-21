Guinea Insurance to issue I.80bn ordinary shares in private placement

Guinea Insurance Plc says it has gotten all the regulatory approvals to issue over 1.8billion ordinary shares of 50kobo per share under its Private Placement initiative. The company made the announcement after the completion board meeting held on August 10, 2023, in Lagos, Guinea Insurance Plc to notify the investing public that it had achieved a remarkable feat, gaining the unanimous approval of the industry regulators, including the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), for its Completion Board Meeting and Private Placement initiative. This initiative, it said, involved the issuance of 1,802,800,000 Ordinary Shares at 50 Kobo per Share.

The endorsement was seen as a reinforcement of the company’s dedication to regulatory compliance and its clear strategic vision to emerge as a leading insurance company in Nigeria. Mr. Ademola Abidogun, the CEO of Guinea Insurance Plc, expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the tremendous support the Company had received from both stakeholders and regulators. He underscored the crucial significance of the private placement initiative in harnessing emerging opportunities and enhancing value for all stakeholders.

He noted that the initiative was consistent with the Company’s proactive approach to securing future growth, increasing market share and its dedication to maximising returns for investors and partners. He said: “Guinea Insurance Plc is fully prepared to make the most of this opportunity to further fortify our market position, enhance customer experience, and open doors to even greater possibilities.