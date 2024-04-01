Guinea Insurance Strengthens Partnership With Brokers

Guinea Insurance Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to excellence and collaboration through a successful partnership with the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) Evening in Port Harcourt, South-South Area Committee. During the event, Guinea Insurance received commendations for its exemplary service and prompt claims processing from industry leaders and stakeholders, reinforcing its position as a trusted insurance provider.

Notable attendees included Ademola Abidogun, Managing Director/CEO, Pius Edobor, Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Oluyinka Adebiyi, Group Lead, Marketing, Ogonna Offor-Orabueze, Group Lead. Technical, and other key figures from the insurance sector. Ademola Abidogun, the Managing Director of Guinea Insurance PLC, emphasized that the event underscored Guinea Insurance’s dedication to excellence and cooperation within the industry.

He expressed confidence that the enhanced partnership with NCRIB’s South-South Area Committee would result in mutually advantageous outcomes, solidifying Guinea Insurance’s position as the preferred insurance provider in the region. Guinea Insurance’s strategic investment in fostering strong industry relationships underscores its dedication to growth and innovation, positioning the company for continued success in the dynamic insurance market.