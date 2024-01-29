Guinea Insurance Condoles Victims Of Ibadan Explosion

Guinea Insurance Plc, a leading player in the insurance industry, has expressed deep sorrow and extends sincere condolences to the victims and families affected by the tragic explosion in Ibadan on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Guinea Insurance Plc, Ademola Abidogun, issued a statement conveying his heartfelt sympathy to those who lost their lives and the numerous individuals who sustained injuries during this devastating incident. He said: “We are profoundly saddened by the tragic events that unfolded in Ibadan on January 16, resulting in the loss of lives and extensive damage to properties. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and the entire community affected by this unfortunate incident. “As a company committed to the well-being of our society, we extend our deepest condolences and stand in solidarity with the people of Oyo State during this difficult time.”