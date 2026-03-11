New Telegraph

March 11, 2026
Guinea FA President Gets Life Jail For Stealing Football Funds

The President of the Guinea Football Federation, Jean-Guy Blaise Mayolas, has been sentenced to life imprisonment after being found guilty of multiple financial crimes involving football funds.

The verdict followed an eight-month investigation into alleged financial misconduct within the country’s football governing body.

According to the court’s findings, Mayolas was convicted of money laundering, embezzlement, forgery and the use of forged documents.

The court delivered its ruling in his absence before handing down a life jail term. Two other senior officials of the federation were also convicted for their roles in the case.

