Guinea-Bissau’ll Face The Music, Osimhen Vows

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has said their opponents in Group A last game, Equatorial Guinea, will get the punishment when the two teams meet on Monday as Nigeria aim to clinch the second round ticket in style. Osimhen was name the Man of the Match as the Eagles stunned hosts Cote d’Ivoire on Thursday and he stated the 2013 champions will not slow down in their final Group A game. “We will carry this mindset into the remainder of the competition.

“We aim for a strong performance against Guinea-Bissau. They will undoubtedly approach the game with determination, and we won’t underestimate any team, considering what they’ve done to qualify,” he said. The Napoli forward was delighted with the way Nigeria played against the hosts, insisting their strong mentality played a huge role in getting the win. “It is a beautiful victory; we knew we would face a strong Ivory Coast team,” the Napoli attacker said after the game.

“This match was a significant test for us, and we are thrilled to have overcome it. “In the first match, against Equatorial Guinea, we had numerous chances that we didn’t capitalise on. “[Thursday] wasn’t different; we maintained the same men- tality, and we hope this victory brings joy to everyone,” he added.