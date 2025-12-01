Guinea-Bissau: Nigeria Also Needs Protection From Anti-Democratic Forces, PDP Tells Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to defend Nigeria’s democracy by ensuring that democratic space is free, open, and competitive.

PDP, which is reacting to the asylum granted to the opposition presidential candidate in Guinea-Bissau, Mr Fernando Dia Da Costa, challenged the president to apply the same political principle at home.

The party in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary In Emembong, noted that the action, according to the spokesperson to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, is to shield Mr. Da Costa from imminent threats to his life, safeguard the democratic aspirations of the people of Guinea-Bissau, and reinforce Nigeria’s commitment to regional peace, stability, and conflict de-escalation in the sub-region.

PDP stated that President Tinubu should apply the same principle, which he said is aimed at preserving peace and democracy in Guinea-Bissau and, by extension, the West African sub-region, at home.

“This includes checking and curtailing the activities of anti-democratic forces within his cabinet and political machinery, who openly orchestrate, fund, and engineer crises in major opposition parties,” the party stated.

It added that although the president is not expected to assist opposition parties, he has a constitutional duty to ensure that Nigeria’s political space remains free and competitive.

PDP noted that Nigeria’s political space is being constricted through coercion of elected officials to defect to the ruling party and the sponsorship of crises in opposition parties.

“The philosophical underpinning that catalysed Nigeria’s intervention in Guinea-Bissau should also guide the president’s conduct domestically to safeguard Nigeria’s electoral democracy from decline and prevent the slide toward a one-party state.

“The president must act promptly in defence of democracy in Nigeria.

“He cannot present himself as a defender of democracy in the sub-region while enabling anti-democratic practices at home that undermine democratic institutions and processes,” the party added.