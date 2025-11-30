Guinea-Bissau Coup: Obi Urges ECOWAS To Sanction Election Riggers Too

Peter Obi, Labour Party’s candidate in Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election, has called on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to sanction countries that rig elections and deny citizens the right to freely choose their leaders.

Obi made the call in a statement on X on Sunday, noting that while ECOWAS was quick to sanction Guinea-Bissau following a coup, it remained silent on the subversion of democracy through technological manipulations in the subregion.

He questioned why ECOWAS condemns coups carried out with guns but ignores those orchestrated via “designed technological failures.” Obi added, “It is safe to say that while Nigeria’s 2023 election was marred by a ‘technical glitch,’ the election in Guinea-Bissau seems to have suffered from a ‘coup glitch.’ Yet, to this day, no one has clearly explained the nature of Nigeria’s glitch.”

The former Anambra State governor stressed that whether technical or political, such challenges undermine democracy, hinder progress, and obstruct citizens’ rights to freely elect their leaders. “True democracy flourishes in environments of transparency and accountability. The voice of the people is paramount and should not be interrupted by unforeseen glitches or political maneuverings,” he said.

Obi urged ECOWAS to address these issues to promote a more stable and democratic West Africa. “Together, we can ensure that the will of the people prevails and that our elections reflect the true desires of our citizens. The Guinea-Bissau scenario represents two faces of the same crisis: one where ballots are discarded by force, and another where ballots are obstructed by convenient technical issues. In both cases, the people suffer, democracy is undermined, and the region sinks deeper into instability.”

He concluded: “True democracy can only thrive when transparency and accountability prevail, and when the voice of the people is respected, not interrupted by glitches or coups.”