Guinea-Bissau Coup: Jonathan Calls For Release Of Election Results

Following the declaration of a coup in Guinea-Bissau that halted the ongoing presidential election, former President Goodluck Jonathan has called for the immediate release of the election results.

Jonathan, who spoke in Abuja after he was successfully evacuated from the country, said withholding the election results undermines democracy in West Africa.

The former Nigerian leader told journalists that announcing the result would demonstrate integrity, insisting that the African Union (AU) and ECOWAS have access to the authentic results and must publish them.

“My conviction is that ECOWAS and the AU must announce the result. They have the results. They were present in all the regions. They cannot change anything. They should tally the figures and announce the winner.

“They cannot force the military out, but they must let the world know who won that election. They owe the world that responsibility,” he said.

The former Bayelsa governor said the situation in Guinea-Bissau deeply troubled him because he had invested significant effort in supporting the country’s return to democratic governance.

“Who is fooling whom? What happened in Guinea-Bissau is disturbing to me as someone who believes in democracy. I feel more pained than the day I called [former President Muhammadu] Buhari to congratulate him after losing the election as a sitting president,” he said.

Jonathan recalled the country’s long-standing instability and his efforts as Nigeria’s president to help stabilise it.

He served on the West African Elders Forum delegation during the election. He stressed that the polls were peaceful and credible.

Jonathan added that the nine regional results had been collated and were almost ready for announcement before the sudden coup declaration.

“While we were waiting for the final announcement, President [Umaro] Embaló suddenly declared there was a coup and that he had been arrested. But from all indications, nobody arrested him,” he said.

Jonathan referenced the 2010 Côte d’Ivoire post-election crisis when he served as the ECOWAS chairman.

The former president urged ECOWAS leaders to show similar firmness in Guinea-Bissau.