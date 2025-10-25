Guimaraes Grabs Late Winner As Newcastle Beats Fulham

Newcastle United snatched a dramatic 2–1 victory over Fulham in a tense Premier League clash on Saturday, with captain Bruno Guimarães firing home a stoppage-time winner to send St. James’ Park into wild celebration.

The Magpies began brightly and dominated early possession, pressing Fulham deep into their own half.

Their pressure paid off in the 18th minute when Jacob Murphy capitalised on a poor touch from Calvin Bassey, dispossessed the Nigerian defender, and slotted a low drive beyond Bernd Leno to give Newcastle a deserved lead.

The hosts continued to threaten through Anthony Gordon and Nick Woltemade, with Gordon’s pace causing problems for Fulham’s backline and Woltemade hitting the upright midway through the half.

Despite Newcastle’s dominance, Fulham grew into the game and began to find spaces on the counter.

After the restart, their persistence was rewarded when Sasa Lukic headed home in the 56th minute to level the score.

The goal came after Raúl Jiménez’s fierce volley struck the crossbar, with Lukic reacting quickest to nod in the rebound, even as he clashed heads with Sven Botman in the process.

The equaliser spurred both teams into an open, end-to-end contest. Newcastle pushed men forward in search of a winner, while Fulham relied on compact defending and quick transitions.

As the minutes ticked away, it looked like Eddie Howe’s side would have to settle for a draw despite their control and multiple chances.

But in the dying seconds, Newcastle’s persistence finally broke Fulham’s resistance. A loose pass in midfield was intercepted by Will Osula, whose low shot forced Leno into a reflex save.

The rebound, however, fell perfectly to Guimarães, who calmly buried the ball into the bottom corner to seal all three points.

The Brazilian’s late strike ignited scenes of jubilation among the home supporters and underscored his growing influence as Newcastle’s leader on the pitch.

His performance, alongside Murphy’s attacking energy and Gordon’s relentless pressing, stood out in what was a spirited display from Eddie Howe’s men.

For Fulham, the result was another setback in an already inconsistent campaign.

Despite moments of resilience and flashes of quality, Marco Silva’s side were undone by costly errors and a lack of concentration in the final moments.

The victory lifts Newcastle to 11th in the Premier League table, easing pressure after a challenging run of fixtures. Fulham, meanwhile, slip to 16th, hovering just above the relegation zone as they prepare for a crucial set of matches in the coming weeks.

It was a dramatic afternoon in the North East — one that reminded fans of Newcastle’s fighting spirit and Guimarães’ knack for rising to the occasion when it matters most.