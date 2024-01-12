Guimaraes Can Make FC Barcelona Dream Move

Newcastle United midfielder, Bruno Guimaraes will be able to leave for less than his $127.5 million (£100 million) release clause if it means completing a dream move to FC Barcelona.

According to reports from England, on Friday, the Brazil international Guimaraes will be sold by Newcastle to cover losses of $186 million (€170 million) over the past two years since being taken over by the Saudi-backed Public Investment Fund (PIF) in late 2021.

Guimaraes was one of the PIF’s first purchases after it acquired 80% of the ‘Toon’ from previous owner Mike Ashley, in an operation costing a total of $389 million (£305 million).

The 26-year-old was bought from Lyon for a bargain fee capable of rising to $51 million (£40 million) and quickly proved himself to be a fan favourite at St. James Park helped guarantee Champions League football in the northeast of England once more this season.

Guimaraes renewed his contract until 2028 in October last year, but one interesting caveat was that the fresh terms came with a relatively low $127.5 million (£100 million) release clause.

Before its financial crisis triggered by overspending on players and the effects of the pandemic’s lack of revenue, FC Barcelona regularly surpassed this limit on signings such as Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, and Philippe Coutinho.

READ ALSO:

In their current debt-ridden economic condition, meeting such a fee for often-linked targets like Guimaraes will be a push.

According to inside sources though, Newcastle United would be willing to accept less than the quoted amount in Guimaraes’ contract so that he can complete a dream move to a Spanish giant such as Barca or bitter rivals Real Madrid.

Guimaraes reportedly wants to continue playing in the Champions League, and it appears as though he will be unable to do so next season considering Newcastle’s current position in the English Premier League.

He would be pretty much guaranteed this luxury year-upon-year with one of the two La Liga powerhouses but has also been linked to Barca and Madrid’s moneyed, regular rivals for top talents in the transfer market, Paris Saint-Germain, for whom $127.5 million is pocket change.

At the same time, however, Barca could perhaps offer winger Raphinha whom Newcastle has previously been interested in according to Mundo Deportivo – to bring Guimaraes’ price down even further.