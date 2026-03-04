Guilty Verdict For US Father Of Teenage School Shooter

The father of a teenage boy accused of killing four people in a shooting rampage at a high school in the US state of Georgia has been found guilty of murder, child cruelty and other charges.

Colin Gray, 55, pleaded not guilty to all 29 charges against him stemming from the 2024 attack that left two teachers and two students dead in Winder, Georgia.

His prosecution marks the third time that a US parent has been held criminally responsible for a mass shooting carried out by their child, according to CBS News, the BBC’s US partner.

Prosecutors argued Gray was “the one person who could have prevented” the shooting by his 14-year-old son, because he knew he “was a bomb just waiting to go off”.