Guild Of Interfaith Urges Media Practitioners To Preach Peace, Tolerance In The Holy Month

The Guild of Interfaith Media Practitioners (GIMP) has counselled professional media colleagues to place on the front burner, contents that emphasize tolerance, peace, harmony and advance the fine ethics of journalism practice.

While felicitating with Muslims at the start of Ramadan, Muyiwa Akintunde, GIMP Vice Chairman in a statement preaches more education in the direction of Muslim Christian relationships, and a return to the era when religious tolerance and harmony was the message in the mouths of leaders of both faiths, and also carried in practice.

“We remind the Muslim Ummah of the essence of Ramadan which include prayer (salat), reflection, and community. This is also the month in which the Quran is said to have been revealed to the Prophet of Islam, Muhammad (peace be upon him.

Therefore, the annual observance of Ramadan is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam” GIMP recalled that, only recently, Nigeria joined the rest of the world in celebrating this year’s World Interfaith Harmony Week, precisely from the 1st to the 7th of February 2025 with the theme, “Bridging Divides: Building a Shared Future Through Interfaith Dialogue”.

The theme speaks to the primary objective of GIMP, which is to sensitise Nigerian media practitioners towards the promotion of inter-religious conversations in their reportage and in every way they could.

“The Guild therefore use this Ramadan month to encourage our professional colleagues to place on the front burner contents that emphasis tolerance, peace, harmony and advance the fine ethics of journalism practice. We must not forget the social responsibility requirements of the media”, he said.

To our Muslim brothers and sisters, may the blessings of Ramadan fill your life with happiness, success, and prosperity. As you observe fasting and engage in acts of worship, may Allah accept your prayers and grant us His mercy and forgiveness.

