Guild Of Content Creators Celebrates DCP Adejobi On New Appointment

The Practitioners of Content Creators, Skit-Makers, and Influencers Guild of Nigeria (PCCSIGN) has congratulated DCP Muyiwa Adejobi on his promotion, describing him as a source of national pride.

The National President of PCCSIGN, Michael Nwabufo, popularly known as Mike Premium, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday in Lagos, after a courtesy call on the former veteran force spokesman.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the Inspector General (I-G) of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has transferred Force Public Relations Officer, Adejobi, to the Delta Police Command.

Adejobi was recently elevated from the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

Adejobi’s deployment, according to the Force Headquarters, is a strategic posting that places him at the helm of operations in one of the most operationally sensitive commands in the country.

Speaking, Nwabufo, the Ambassador for the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), noted that the group’s robust partnership with the police revealed Adejobi as a thoroughbred, human and true professional.

“We are here to congratulate you on your elevation and to encourage you to continue the good work of being an example of professionalism and humanity in policing.

“It is a well-deserved promotion well well-deserving, and we are happy to congratulate you as a gallant and premium police officer.

“We know that the Delta Police Command, where you are transferred to, is blessed to have a professional with a wide range of exposure like you.

“We are proud of you, and we know that you will continue the great work in Delta. We will always come and visit you for being a role model and a professional police officer,” Nwabufo said.

Decrying a maligning report against Adejobi by a popular online platform, Nwabufo cautioned the media owner to stop character defamation.

According to him, Adejobi’s track record and sterling performance as a dedicated and professional officer and force spokesman remain inspiring.

“We believe that Adejobi will continue his outstanding service and uphold the high standards he is known for in the interest of national security in Delta,” he said.

Recall that in February 2022, Usman Baba, then I-G, appointed Adejobi in acting FPRO capacity when Frank Mba, the then former spokesperson, proceeded on a course at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos.

In April 2022, Muyiwa was confirmed as the force spokesperson.

Prior to his appointment as FPRO, Adejobi served as Lagos police spokesperson between September 2020 and August 2021.

He was later posted to the public relations department of the force headquarters in Abuja.

Adejobi was the police spokesperson of the Police Command, Ogun, from 2008 to 2016. He also served as police spokesperson for the zone 2 headquarters in Onikan, Lagos.

He also served as operations officer, anti-bank robbery and anti-pipeline vandalism, Sagamu Division, from 2006 to 2008.