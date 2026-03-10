Guide Gas Command Centre Implementation Under PPP, Tinubu Directs ICRC

The Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, (ICRC) Dr Jobson Ewalefoh has said that President Bola Tinubu has directed the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission to guide the implementation of the Federal Government’s National Gas Infrastructure Command Centre strictly under a Public-Private Partnership framework, with zero public funding and no contingent liability to government.

He spoke at the inaugural meeting of the Project Steering Committee for the NGCC, according to a statement by the Head of Media and Publicity, ICRC, Ifeanyi Nwoko. Ewalefoh, added that the commission would ensure strict adherence to the terms of the presidential approval and laid-down Public-Private Partnership procedures.

He also said the NGCC, designed as a strategic national platform for real-time monitoring and coordination of Nigeria’s gas infrastructure, must be fully funded by the private proponent without recourse to public funds or sovereign guarantees.

According to him, the President’s directive reflects a clear commitment to fiscal discipline, private-sector-led infrastructure delivery and protection of public resources.

He stated that while the NGCC is of significant strategic importance to Nigeria’s energy architecture, its importance does not override the need for disciplined project preparation and strict adherence to regulatory safeguards. Ewalefoh said, “Technology alone does not guarantee viability.

Automation in itself does not make a project bankable. Every proposal must pass through a structured PPP framework that rigorously tests feasibility, risk allocation, affordability and sustainability before implementation proceeds. “Public interest, value for money, financial prudence and strict regulatory compliance will guide every stage of this process.”