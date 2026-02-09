Nigerian musician and songwriter, Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, popularly known by his stage name Iyanya, has attributed his success in the entertainment industry to guidance and mentorship.

In a recent interview on the Afropolitan podcast, Iyanya stressed the importance of submitting to mentorship in maintaining a positive reputation and navigating the challenges that come with fame.

According to the singer, there is a need for celebrities to have trusted individuals to provide moral support and keep them grounded.

This is as he reiterated that fame can be misleading, citing instances where people in positions of power may feign familiarity with celebrities, only to forget them when they are no longer relevant.

He said, “I have been able to maintain fame positively for 17 years because of guidance. I advised my younger self not to take things personally because every famous person or entertainer needs guidance.

“You need one, two, or three people in your life to help keep you grounded because everything is going to happen so fast, and none of it is real. You’re going to walk into a President’s office, he’s going to know your name, he’s going to sing your song, but it’s not real.

“The same guy, if you’re not popping two or three years later, is not going to remember you. They will have to remind him about your meeting with him,” he expressed.