Gueye’s Double Ends Sudan’s AFCON Run

Pape Gueye scored two goals as Senegal came from behind to beat Sudan 3-1 at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), ending their opponents’ stirring run played out against the backdrop of the country’s ongoing civil war.

Aamir Abdallah’s stunning opener, curled across the diving Edouard Mendy in the sixth minute, briefly allowed Sudanese fans to dream of a huge upset in Tangier.

Mendy was then forced into an excellent stop low to his right from Mohamed Eisa’s angled shot midway through the first half before Senegal, driven on by the incessant drumming of their fans, slowly began to turn the screw.

Nicolas Jackson should have scored just before the half hour, seeing his close-range effort well blocked by goalkeeper Monged Elneel, but just seconds later, Gueye stroked home his first from 18 yards out.

The Villarreal midfielder, who was constantly finding space on the edge of Sudan’s penalty area, grabbed his second in first-half injury time, again side-footing calmly past Elneel from distance.