Guests Arrive At US Capitol Ahead Of Trump’s Inauguration

Dignitaries and invited guests have started arriving at the United States (US) Capitol ahead of Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony as the 47th President of the United States.

The historic event which is set to hold at 12:00 PM ET and 6PM Nigerian time marks Trump’s return to the White House following his election victory on Novemebr 5.

In a show of tradition, the outgoing President, Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump will travel together to the Capitol for the inauguration.

The ceremony will be officiated by Chief Justice John Roberts, who will administer the oath of office to Trump.

Among the notable attendees are former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton.

However, Michelle Obama, who has been a prominent figure at past inaugurations, will not be attending.

Other high-profile figures include former First Ladies Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton, alongside former Vice President Mike Pence.

Despite the turnout of several past US leaders, some international leaders have opted out of attending the ceremony.

Before departing the White House for the Capitol, Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and her husband, Doug Emhoff, took a group photograph to commemorate their final moments at the executive residence.

The inauguration symbolizes the peaceful transition of power, a cornerstone of American democracy, and is expected to draw significant attention both domestically and globally.

