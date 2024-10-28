Guest Presenters Unveiled For 2024 Almond Awards

Share

Organisers of the annual Almond Insurance Industry Awards, Almond Productions Limited, is set to host the 2024 Edition aptly tagged #Reinvent, with the recent unveiling of guest presenters for event.

The annual awards, which was instituted in 2018 to reward the change makers, innovators and thought leaders, who are making a difference in the various arms of the Nigerian insurance industry, is scheduled to hold on Friday November 1, 2024 at the Queens Park Events Centre, Water Corporation Drive/Trinity Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The award night is the biggest social platform that brings insurance stakeholders, policymakers, paramilitary forces, entertainers and members of the public together in an atmosphere of fun and relaxation.

In a statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Faith Ughwode, invited guest presenters this year are Prof. Timothy Abiodun Adebayo, Vice Chancellor Ajayi Crowther University, Jarju Bubacarr, President of the West African Insurance Companies Association (WAICA), Jean Chiazor Anishere SAN, Prince Austin EnajemoIsire, Chairman, DavoDani Microfinance Bank, and a host of other dignitaries from other key sectors of the economy.

The shortlisted categories this year are: Insurance CEO of the Yeay, Insurance Woman of the Year (Insurer or Broker, Life Insurance Company of the Year, General Insurance Company of the Year, and Insurance Broker of the Year.

