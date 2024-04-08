Guest House Owner, 3 Soldiers Nabbed Over Death Of Man Accused Of Stealing Phone

…as youths of the community set hotel ablaze

Police operatives of the Obowo Divisional Headquarters in Imo State, have arrested the owner of a Guest House in Umulogho, Obowo, Mr. Ibe Obasi, 38, who was allegedly involved in the murder of 25-year-old Ebuka Udemba, an indigene of Umuokpa in Obowo council area of Imo State.

This is also as military sources say that three soldiers suspected to be involved in the death of the victim have been arrested. They had accused the deceased Ebuka, a staff of the hotel, of stealing a mobile handset belonging to a soldier on the strength of the premise that a native doctor they consulted said so.

Findings revealed that Ebuka was tortured and locked up inside the diesel generator room of the said guest house by the suspect and two others at large, when the guest house owner opened the generator house the next morning, he found Ebuka dead, having apparently choked and suffocated.

Following the death of Ebuka, angry youths of the community marched to the guest house and burnt a section of the facility. The hotel owner also contacted the military after the reprisal from the youths and it was reported that there have been indiscriminate arrests of youths in the community.

Police authorities in Imo State have confirmed the incident, even as they say the suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Owerri for consolidation of the ongoing investigation. According to the police spokesman in the state, ASP Henry Okoye, the suspect has provided useful information that will assist operatives in arresting all other suspects connected to the case.

Okoye added that, “the Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, has tasked the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of SCID to carry out a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the remote circumstances surrounding the death of the victim and ensure that all the suspects involved are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.”

Meanwhile, the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) has called on CP Aboki Danjuma to ensure the restoration of public order and guarantee the safety and liberty of members and residents of Umulogho community from alleged indiscriminate arrests, harassment and intimidation by Police and Military Personnel.