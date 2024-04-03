Guber: We’ve Resolved Our Differences – Edo APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday said it had resolved the disagreements that arose from the Edo State governorship primary and ready for the election proper. The opposition party stated this after a meeting at the Benin residence of former Governor Adams Oshiomhole on Sunday. It was the party’s first meeting since Monday Okpebholo emerged as the candidate of the APC for the September election. Okpebholo running mate Dennis Idahosa expressed confidence that they would win the election.

Oshiomhole expressed delight over the prevailing unity of purpose among all leaders of the party, emphasising the need for leaders to close ranks and work harmoniously. He said: “We have renewed our collective resolve to work for the peace progress and sustainable development of Edo state, that is what this election is about, the two candidates (governorship candidate and his running mate) are already fully employed so they are not going to the election because they are looking for jobs, they are elected, they already command respect with those elected a year ago, they now just want to expand so that the Edo communities across the Edo South, Edo Central and Edo North will have a governor that share their aspiration.”