Guber Verdict: Kano Gov Files 10 Grounds Of Appeal To S’court

There was pandemonium in Kano yesterday as thousands of residents took to the streets to protest the sacking of Governor Kabir Yusuf by the Court of Appeal. This followed the contradiction in the Certified True Copy of the November 17 judgement of the appellate court that nullified the governor’s election and declared Nasiru Gamuwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state.

However, the Court of Appeal, in a statement by its Chief Registrar, Umar Ban- gari, said what happened in the judgement’s Certified True Copy was a clerical error, which does not contradict the court’s judgement on the Kano State governorship election. According to the document, the appellate court set aside the ruling of the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal that sacked Governor Yusuf. It stated that the court disagreed with the judgement of the tribunal as well as dismissed the appeal filed by the governor.

The protesters, who took to the streets of the ancient city over the contradicting judgement, carried banners and placards to show their solidarity and support to Governor Yusuf. It was learnt that the protest broke out around the Kofar Dan Agundi area in Kano Municipal and police personnel battled to disperse them.

Describing as a “clerical error” the portion in the Certified True Copy of its judgement, which Governor Yusuf and his party, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) claimed, validated their victory in the election, the Court of Appeal said it did not in any way, invalidate or change the unanimous conclusion of the three-member panel of justices that decided the appeal.

The Chief Registrar of the court, Bangari, who stated this, said the clerical error would be rectified, once parties in the matter file a formal application to that effect. Noting that Order 23 Rule 4 of the Court of Appeal Handbook, empowered the court to correct any clerical error, once detected by the court or any of the parties in the matter, he added that contrary to insinuations in the social media, the judgement of the court remains valid.

“What happened in the part of the judgement is just a mere clerical error that ought not to draw any issue. The court is empowered to correct such clerical errors and that will be done as appropriate,” Bangari said. But in their separate reactions to the development, the two contending political parties – NNPP and APC – extended their respective claims of victory at the Court of Appeal.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, NNPP’s National Secretary, Dipo Olayoku, said the judges of the appellate court decided the matter in his party’s favour as contained in the Certified True Copy of the judgement but doctored it to favour APC and its candidate. Dipo alleged that the judgement was changed “af- ter they (the judges) had concluded deliberations on the matter, and then mistakenly left the original conclusion during the cutting and pasting process”.

He called on eminent members of the bench and the bar, elders and other major stakeholders in the Nigerian project, including the media, to step into the matter to avert the danger the worrying signal from the judiciary portends for the nation’s democracy in particular and the country in general. His words: “We are an interested party. We own the platform on which Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf ran for the election and was declared the winner.

We are calling on the National Judicial Council (NJC), to, without delay, commence investigation to unravel what happened in the matter. “Also, we are calling on eminent members of the bench (both retired and serving) and the bar, to be interested in what happened that we have the kind of scenario presented in the CTC of the judgement of the Appeal Court. “In addition, we call on leaders, elders and other major stakeholders in the Nigerian project, including the media, to step into this matter to avert the danger this type of signal from the judiciary portends for our democracy in particular, and our country in general.

“From the scenario presented by the judgement, it is crystal clear that something is wrong somewhere and the onus is on all of us as Nigerians to unearth the riddle. This is not just a mistake that can merely be ‘corrected’ by the Court of Appeal as it doesn’t fall within the ambit of the ‘Slip Rule’ where a court can recall the document and correct an error. “Such errors must be so obvious that their correction cannot generate any controversy, regarding the judgement or decision of the court.

By the same token, such errors must be of such nature that their correction would not change the substance of the judgment or alter the clear intention of the court. “It is clear to us that the only conclusion that can be drawn from this judicial debacle is that the average reasonable person can only conclude that the Court of Appeal changed the judgement after they had concluded deliberations on the matter, and then mistakenly left the original conclusion during the cutting and pasting process.”

The APC, on its part, through its National Legal Adviser, Prof. Abdulkareem Abubakar Kana, said although the party has not received the Certified True Copy of the judgement, typographic errors cannot be ruled out in what is being circulated. His words: “Those of us who are lawyers know that typographical errors often occur in certified true copies of court judgements.

“Ordinarily, this wouldn’t have been any confusion if it was probably not a political matter, because it will not be the first time such typographical mistakes will be seen in judgements, and be- ing lawyers, we are used to a situation like this. “All that should be done is to merely correct that mistake. The most important thing is the judgement that was read in open court.”

And in another development, Kano State Governor, Yusuf, yesterday, filed an appeal at the Supreme Court, challenging his sacking by the Court of Appeal last week. In the notice of appeal filed by the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), it joined the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as the All Progressives Congress (APC) as respondents.

The document, which lists 10 grounds of appeal against the judgment of the appellate court, sought three reliefs from the Supreme Court, as follows: “An order allowing the appeal and setting aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal delivered on November 17, 2023.

“An order upholding the portion of the judgment of the Court of Appeal setting aside the judgment of the trial tribunal in petition No: EPT/RV/GOV/11/2023 and making an order as costs in favour of the appellant. “Such further orders as this honourable court may deem appropriate in the circumstances of the appeal.”