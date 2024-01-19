Guber Tussles: Supreme Court to Rule in Ogun, 4 Other States Today

The Supreme Court just like last week Friday will today deliver judgment in the various governorship election disputes in five states. The states are Ogun, Kebbi, Gombe, Nasarawa and Delta. The apex court had last week delivered judgment in the guber tussle for eight states.

According to official schedule, the court will deliver judgments on two appeals relating to Ogun, marked SC/ CV/1221/2023 by Oladipupo Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and SC/ CV/1223/2023 filed by the in- cumbent governor, Adedapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adebutu and the PDP are, by their appeal, seeking to void Abiodun’s election. For Gombe State, the court will deliver judgment on the appeal by Jibrin Barde, the governorship candidate of the PDP, and the party is, by their appeal, seeking to void the election of Governor Mu- hammad Yahaya of the APC. A five-member panel of the apex court, led by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, heard the appeal, marked: SC/ CV/1226/2023 yesterday.

For Delta State, the court will deliver judgments on three appeals filed by the candidate of the APC, Ovie Omo-Agege; candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Kenneth Gbagi and Labour Party’s (LP), Kennedy Pela. However, for Nasarawa State, the apex court will de- liver judgments on four appeals filed by the candidate of the PDP, Emmanuel David Ombugadu.

For Kebbi State, the court will deliver judgment in three appeals filed by the candidate of the PDP in the last governorship election, Aminu Bande; incumbent governor, Nasir Idris of the APC, and the third filed by the Deputy Governor, Abubakar Umar Argungu.