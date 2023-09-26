Guber: Sylva/Maciver Ticket Remains Bayelsa Project – APC

The Bayelsa State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured Bayelsans that the Sylva/Maciver ticket remains the project of all seeking the liberation of the state across party lines.

The APC therefore advised Governor Diri to prepare his handover note, saying the party was working together to ensure the landslide victory of its Governorship candidate, Chief Timipre Sylva in the November 11 gubernatorial election.

Zuokumor stated that the party forbade Diri from making further patronizing statements about the APC adding “One cannot dislike you and love your child; it is a futile, manipulative attempt at a Trojan horse”

The party in a statement on Tuesday signed by its Assistant Publicity Secretary, Tamaratare Zuokumor, said all APC stakeholders were more united ahead of the election than they were in 2019 when the party trounced Diri at the poll.

The statement stated that Douye Diri was wasting his time trying to patronize the APC in his recent complimentary remarks.

The statement read “The party is aware Governor Diri is merely trying to make it seem our leader and Governorship candidate His Excellency Chief Timipre Sylva is the collective enemy of both the APC and PDP. This is lying at psychopathic levels.

“Sylva is the Governorship candidate of APC and not APGA, so a sane person cannot say he is fighting Sylva and not APC. When Sylva triumphs at the polls, as he will, it is the APC that ascends to power, not any other party.

“We wish to state categorically that our party Is more united and stronger than it has ever been, stronger and more united even than in 2019 when we trounced Gov. Diri at the polls.

“Our impressive support base, our party leadership and our able stakeholders are fully committed to the Timipre Sylva/Joshua Maciver ticket and all hands are on deck to liberate Bayelsa state, including thousands of PDP members with good conscience who have chosen state over politics”.

“Diri should reserve his false patronage and rather tell Bayelsans why he deserves a second tenure after a horrendous four years. The APC will win this election in a landslide, including Governor Diri’s own LGA, Kolokuma-Opokuma, where he has been loudly rejected by his own people.

“The face of Bayelsa state will be restored and our great party the APC, loved by the good people of our state and deemed a credible alternative, will coast to victory come November 11”. The statement read.