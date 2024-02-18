Guber Primaries: Confusion as APC Holds Parallel Congresses in Edo

There was confusion yesterday in Edo State as the All Progressives Congress (APC) held a parallel congress to nominate the party’s candidate ahead the September 22 governorship election. There was collation and announcement of results at two different venues -the Protea Hotel ,Benin City,and the home of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu. At the Protea Hotel, Governor Hope Uzodima, the Chairman of the 7-man Committee declared the member representing Ovia Federal Constituency, Hon Dennis Idahosa, the winner of the primary election.

Announcing the results at the Protea Hotel, Benin City, Uzodima said, Idahosa won with 40,452 votes; Gideon Ikhine scored 700 votes; Senator Monday Okpebholo scored 100 votes; David Imuse- 200 votes; Prof Osa- riemen Osunbor-108 votes among others. Uzodimma said the Protea Hotel is the right venue for the collation and announcement of the results.

However, thugs invaded the venue of the parallel collation centre and disrupted the announcement of collated results. The results’ collation was ongoing at Rushvile Hotel, Gapiona Road, GRA,Benin City, before the disruption occurred by thugs allegedly working for one of the aspirants. Cameras and Laptops of some journalists covering the event were smashed by the rampaging thugs, who were complaining that the results coming out did not correspond with what was coming from the field.

Before the crisis, the Senator representing, Edo Central, Senator Monday Okpebholo was leading in seven Local Government Area out of eight announced. Announcing the results at the resident of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Mr Ogbuaja Stanley Uzoamaka, who is the State Returning Officer, said Senator Monday Okpebholo won with 12,145 votes to beat Hon Dennis Idahosa, who came second with 5,542 votes.