Guber Polls: Yiaga Africa Calls For Prosecution Of INEC Officials Over Fraud

An election monitoring group, Yiaga Africa on Saturday called for the arrest and prosecution of the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) indicted over alleged electoral fraud in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo states gubernatorial elections.

The group made the call as the collation and announcements of results began in Saturday’s off-circle governorship elections in the three states.

This is contained in the Watching The Vote (WTV) Working Group preliminary report of the elections in the three states, jointly signed by Dr Asmau Maikudi and Director Programmes, Yiaga Africa, Cynthia Mbamalu.