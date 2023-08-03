Guber Polls: We Expect Nothing But Victory, PDP Tells Campaign Councils

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged members of its national campaign councils for the Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi governorship elections, to deliver the states to the party. The Acting National Chairman, Amb Umar Damagun, at the inauguration of the campaign councils in Abuja, yesterday, told members that the party expects nothing other than victory from them.

His words: “We will have Bayelsa, we will have Imo and we will have Kogi. These are PDP states. Somehow, they slipped away, but Bayelsa has always had a PDP governor. “I want to challenge every one in this country to look at the states governed by PDP governors vis-a-vis the other parties.

We have always excelled. “To those who are going to Kogi and Imo states, remind them that it has not been like that before they made a mistake to where they are today. There is time and opportunity to change and there is no better time than now.”

He told them that they were carefully selected because of their pedigree, adding, “We have confidence in you that you will go there and conquer. We expect nothing other than victory.” Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri, who is also the PDP governorship candidate in the state, expressed confidence that the party will retain Bayelsa. “If I could give you a scale, it would be like 80-20.

Bayelsans have resolved unanimously that PDP is exemplified by me; you don’t need to change players in a winning team. Bayelsans are very resolute about that and I just want to say thank you. We will do it again,” he added.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, who responded on behalf of other chairmen of the councils, said the chances of the PDP in the three states were bright, “because we are bringing light all the way and you know when light comes, darkness vanishes.”