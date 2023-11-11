Guber Polls: Low Voter Turnout, Violence, Late Arrival Of Materials Mar Election – CDD

An election monitoring body, Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) said there was low voter turnout in Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States.

CDD which deployed 150 election monitors, fact-checkers and observers to the three states, also stated that the election was marred by violence, vote buying and late arrival of election materials.

Chair of the organisation Prof. Adele Jinadu, at a press conference in Abuja on Saturday, disclosed that its election monitors observed low voter turnout in the various polling units, notably at Comprehensive Secondary School ward, polling Ulunit 001, Orsu LGA, in Imo State.

“The few voters who were present confirmed that many eligible voters were scared of coming out to vote due to fear of violence.

“We are particularly concerned about the turnout rate and how this will affect future engagements between the citizens and elected officials,” Prof. Jinadu stated.

He added that electoral violence was reported in Dekini LGA and Anyigba town in Kogi State, where “a thug was reportedly shot and killed by military officials while fleeing in an attempt to snatch a ballot box.

“There was a similar attempt in Ganaja PU, Ajaokuta LGA where the LGA chair was apprehended by voters.

“In Yenagoa LGA, observers reported that one person was shot at Famgbe community and, in PU 24 ward, voting ended abruptly when thugs destroyed election materials at about 11:45 am.”

Prof. Jinadu said there was reported late commencement of voting in 65 per cent of polling units observed in Bayelsa, and 80 per cent of polling units in Imo, while it was 40 per cent in Kogi.

He added that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) was widely used in the election, noting that there was quick resolution when there were issues.

“However, there were pockets of irregularities in the three states,” he said, adding that in Kabawa PU in “Lokoja LGA, the BVAS machine was not working and electoral officers resorted to the use of Voter Identification Number (VIN) to accredit voters.

“Similarly, the BVAS machine was reportedly unable to display accredited voter information in PU 047, Adankolo Open Space Ward, Lokoja LGA.”