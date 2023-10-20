Guber Polls: INEC To Deploy 46,084 Ad Hoc Staff

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will deploy a total of 46,084 ad hoc staff for the November 11 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States.

The commission also disclosed that the 18 political parties participating in the elections are deploying a combined figure of 137,934 agents made up of 130,093 polling and 7,841 collation agents.

INEC Chairman Prof Mahmood Yakubu, at a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners in Abuja on Friday, said 126 accredited national and international observers would be deploying 11,000 observers, to monitor the elections in the three states.

According to him, although the portal for media accreditation closes on Tuesday, October 24, the commission has so far “received applications from 80 media organisations seeking to deploy 1,203 personnel made up of journalists and technical/support staff to report on the elections.”

Prof. Yakubu stated that the commission is not leaving any stone unturned in preparations for the elections, but called for a secured environment for the conduct of the polls, which he said, is beyond INEC’s immediate responsibilities.

“As we said repeatedly, we are concerned about the prevailing insecurity and election-related violence in the three states. We have been reassured of adequate deployment by the security agencies.

“On our part, we will continue to deepen our engagement with the security agencies and more meetings are planned in the next few days.

“Similarly, the commission will hold a series of meetings with stakeholders at the national level in addition to ongoing engagements at the state level,” he added.

The INEC Chairman said the commission is finalising arrangements for vehicles and boats for land and maritime movement of personnel and materials.

He recalled that INEC conducted a mock accreditation last week, involving actual voters in designated polling units in the three States.

According to him, the objectives of the exercise were to “test the efficacy of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for especially biometric authentication of voters,” as well as “to upload the result to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

“Both tests were successful. We look forward to improved performance of the BVAS in voter accreditation and result upload in the forthcoming elections.

“So far, all non-sensitive materials for the election have been delivered to the three states.

“Other preparatory activities, including training, are on course. Valuable lessons have been learnt from the 2023 general election for improved performance in the forthcoming elections.”