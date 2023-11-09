Guber Polls: DHQ Sends Strong Message To Gunmen, Says ‘There’ll Be Injurious Consequences

Barely 48 hours to the anticipated gubernatorial election in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa States, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has issued a stern warning to gunmen dressing in military outfits plotting to cause violence and foment trouble during Saturday’s polls.

Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations issued the warning on Thursday at a press conference, saying the Nigerian military would not stand by and let its reputation be destroyed.

He gave the alert while educating the media on military operations aimed at thwarting threats from terrorists, bandits and kidnappers, those stealing oil, and other sources of instability around the nation.

“For the off-season elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states this weekend, here is a message for you. The military is deployed in strength for the election to create a safe environment for voters to peacefully come out and cast their votes.

“However, we are aware of plans of some to disguise in military gear to orchestrate havoc and disrupt elections in some areas.

“Our message to such a group is that there will be injurious consequences for such an action. The military will not fold its arms and watch its image dragged to the mud,” he said.