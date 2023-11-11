Guber Polls: CSOs Demand Probe Of Pre-Filled Result Sheets

The convener of the group, Yunusa Ya’u, made the call at a news conference on the off-cycle governorship election in Abuja on Saturday.

Speaking on the election process, Ya’u said that the Situation Room noted reports of pre-filled results sheets in Kogi, Ogori Mangogo Local Government Area where someone was apprehended with filled results sheets and 1 million naira cash in a bag.

“There were also reports of filled result sheets in RA Eika/Ohizeni, Okehi LGA. Also in Adavi LGA, PU 044, RA01, there were reports of unavailability of election result sheets and failure to upload results on the iRev portal.

“Situation Room calls for a thorough investigation of these incidents in order to preserve the integrity of the elections.”