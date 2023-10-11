Guber Polls: Contenders and pretenders

Three states in Nigeria – namely, Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa – are currently indisputably on the verge of witnessing an electioneering process meant to usher in another interregnum in the states’ political system. We aren’t unaware that a period of this kind is usually characterized by a lot of intrigues and intricacies, hence this very one wouldn’t be an exception. From the recently conducted primary elections in the aforementioned states, we are already aware of the candidates representing the various available political parties. This is to say that the battle lines have since been drawn. This implies that, at the moment, several aspirants are littered all over the states in the name of looking forward to occupying the Number One seat after the awaited expiration of the incumbent governors’ tenures.

By now, each of the flag-bearers ought to be rounding off with consultation tours across the length and breadth of the affected states. During the visit, they would be opportune to meet with the leadership of the political parties in which they belong. In every tour any of them embarked upon, as the custom demands, he is expected to therein formally disclose to the hosting clan or LGA his intention to vie for the State’s guber seat come November, 2023. He would equally be required to tender his mission statement. In other words, he would be expected to tell the people what he intends to achieve if eventually elected as the governor of the revered ancient State. A tradition of this type didn’t commence now or this year. It’s needless to state that it has been one of the features of any pre-electioneering era. It’s noteworthy that, in most cases, the hosting community is usually induced with a huge sum of money with the aim of seeking their collective support.

However, it’s also worthy of note that, at such a time like this, most of these aspirants are mere pretenders while just a few are contenders. What I’m saying in essence is that most of these men who have disclosed interest to emerge as their State’s elected Governor, come November 11, are only pretenders whilst only few of them are truly seeking the number one position. It’s imperative for us to comprehend that those I referred to as pretenders are only interested in distracting the electorate. It suffices to assert they do not have any iota of mission as regards the impending guber race. Their only concern is to distract the mindsets of the unsuspecting citizens with a view to causing havoc at the polls. This set of aspirants is very dangerous, to assert the least. Some of them are looking for an avenue where they would make money through the so-called aspiration. What they do is; in the long run, they would decide to merge with, or throw their support behind, other aspirants, hence would expect the benefiting aspirant to lobby, or present gratification to, them.

Similarly, some of them are only interested in making themselves popular. They are of the view that by printing posters and posing on various banners and billboards, the electorate would get to know that people like them truly exist. Hence, in future, they would irritably be criticizing the government in power by presenting themselves as one-time gubernatorial aspirant or contestant. The point I’m trying to make is that, this set of aspirants is visionless and lacks any good intention. This is so because, anyone who really possesses genuine vision will never attempt to deceive the good people of his State let alone looking forward to defrauding them.

The voters, therefore, are required to beware of this ugly happening. They must acknowledge that not all that glitters is actually gold. They must understand that among these numerous aspirants, most of them could simply be described as vampires, because their only mission is to suck the blood of innocent people of the State. On the other hand, they must equally take into cognizance that we still have contenders in the midst of these aspirants. They need to comprehend there are those who truly want to emerge the governor of the State and actually possess genuine mission and vision.

The truth remains that the contenders among the countless aspirants are just a few of them. Why it is amazing is that, if the electorate are wise and cautious enough, they can easily detect the pretenders amidst the aspirants. It’s very easy to separate the pretenders from the contenders because by their steps and speeches, we shall know them. Against this backdrop, I challenge the concerned voters to become wiser than the serpent. They need to become much more awake to enable them separate the chaffs from the grains. They cannot be able to do so if they refused to become wiser than the mermaid. The pretenders need to be fished out as soon as possible with a view to enabling the electorate concentrate on only the contenders, towards averting any form of distraction at the polls. The time to do so is now. The people cannot continue to chant that they desire a positive change without making good efforts to retire the fake politicians who have hidden themselves in the midst of the real ones. The guber polls of the listed states are here, hence the voters must collectively work together to ensure the will of the people prevails. Think about it!