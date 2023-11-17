Guber Polls: Cnpp Commends Inec, Calls T For Prosecution Of Electoral Offenders

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the conduct of the off-cycle governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states. The group noted that despite reported hitches and pockets of issues associated with the off- cycle governorship elections, deployment by the electoral commission is commendable.

It also commended the anti- graft agencies and other security agencies for arresting those behind reported cases of malpractices and attempt to induce voters during the elections. The group’s reaction to the conduct of the non-routine elections was contained in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Comrade James Ezema. According to the group, Nigeria’s “elections can still be better conducted if INEC does not relinquish its critical role as an unbiased electoral umpire to seeing itself as an active partisan participant in polls with a pre-determined outcome.

“That’s the only way to improve participation by the citizens and boost their level of confidence in the electoral process to deepen democracy in the country.” Calling for the prosecution of individuals and groups involved in any form of malpractices or vote-buying during the exercise, CNPP said: “INEC and all security agencies should ensure swift prosecution of electoral offenders to minimize acts of violence and vote-buying in future elections in Nigeria.”

While expressing worries over the reported kidnap of INEC officials in Bayelsa State, the umbrella body of all registered political parties and associations in the country, advised politicians to always “see INEC officials as umpires, who should not be subjected to any form of violent attacks.” Congratulating the re-elected Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri, CNPP noted that “the delay in collating and announcing the results of the governorship election in Bayelsa State, which took place in only eight local government areas compared to over 20 LGAs in Imo and Kogi states should be a source of concern to all stakeholders in the state.”

The group also congratulated Governor Hope Uzodimma and Ahmed Ododo, who won in Imo and Kogi State, respectively. On the Imo governor’s re- election, CNPP said: “Governor Uzodimma’s victory was predicted many times in the course of the electioneering process. We therefore congratulate him. “Politics is a game of numbers and only one winner can emerge in a contest of this nature.

We urge members of the public to maintain the peace while any aggrieved party or individual should explore legal options to seek redress.” Also congratulating Ododo on his declaration as Kogi State Governor-elect, CNPP advised him to embrace all sections of the political and tribal divides in the state on assumption of office. “We urge the incoming administration to carry all tribes and sections along and take actions that will better unite the people of the state,” it said.