Guber Polls: Benue Police Deploys Dozens Of Personnel To Imo

The Benue State Police Command on Wednesday deployed dozens of its personnel to Imo State for the conduct of the governorship election scheduled for Saturday, November 11.

The command said the gesture is in compliance with the directive by the Inspector General of Police, IGP. Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun.

The State Commissioner of Police, now Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Batholomew Onyeka, disclosed this while briefing officers at the police headquarters in Makurdi.

He urged all officers in a statement by the Command’s spokesperson, Catherine Sewuese Anene, to be diligent, observant and overly professional in performing their duties at the various polling units they will be posted to.

Onyeka also encouraged them “to be contented with their election allowances and desist from any form of corrupt practices as modalities are put in place to check excesses of police officers.

The AIG assured officers that “arrangements have been made for transportation of officers to and from Imo State including escort vehicles”.